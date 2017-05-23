Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 23.05.2017 | 10:44 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Baahubali 2 Meri Pyaari Bindu Half Girlfriend
follow us on

SHOCKING: The Bhanot family to take Neerja producer to court; the Bhanots, director Ram Madhvani and producer Atul Kasbekar speak

BySubhash K. Jha
  • 0
  • Comments

ram-n-atul.

It is a tragic trajectory for a film as distinguished as Neerja. But the co-producer of Neerja, ace-photographer Atul Kasbekar is now being dragged to court by Aneesh and Akhil Bhanot, brothers of the deceased Neerja Bhanot on whose life the highly-acclaimed film is based.

The Bhanots are apparently suing for breach of contract, as Kasbekar in his capacity as producer had promised the Bhanot parivar ten percent of the profits, a contractual obligation that Kasbekar has allegedly not lived up to.

When I contacted Neerja’s elder brother Aneesh, this is what he had to say, “I will not talk about the case or any of its details. Neerja always believed and said, ‘Do not tolerate any injustice’ and that is what we are doing: not tolerating injustice. The rest is up to the honourable courts to decide.”

Atul Kasbekar who turned producer to be part of Neerja says, “As you know there are two sides to any issue. We will issue a statement soon.”

Director Ram Madhvani chooses to stay out of the controversy. “The producer Atul Kasbekar is a friend. And as far I am concerned, the Bhanot family will always be a part of my family. My commitment to them is for a lifetime. I’ve nothing to do with the financial dynamics of the film. I am not a producer on Neerja. I wish the matter would be resolved at the earliest.”

Tags : , , , , , ,

You might also like

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Kriarj Entertainment join hands for a film starring Anil Kapoor news

WOW! Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Kriarj…

EXCLUSIVE Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan's Behen Hogi Teri release pushed by a week

EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao and Shruti…

Makers of Neerja refute Bhanot family claims; state profit share was offered but family declined to accept news

Makers of Neerja refute Bhanot family claims;…

Priyanka Chopra to miss her own special screening of Baywatch in Mumbai

WHAT? Priyanka Chopra to miss her own special…

Madhur Bhandarkar ropes in Annu Kapoor to feature in short film to be screened at BRICS Film Festival

Madhur Bhandarkar ropes in Annu Kapoor to feature…

WOW! JP Dutta’s film Border turns 20 and the cast is all set for a bash to celebrate the same

WOW! JP Dutta’s film Border turns 20 and the cast…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification