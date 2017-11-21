SHOCKING: Teary-eyed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lashes out at media at her father’s memory event

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is associated with many charities and social causes, decided to pay a visit at an NGO with her 6-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

On Monday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated the birth anniversary of her late father Krishnaraj Rai as the ‘Day of Smiles’ with children from the NGO Smile Foundation. Things were going fine until cameramen started shouting to get proper photos of Aishwarya and Aaradhya.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who expected the media persons to stop clicking pictures, ended up lashing out at them. While explaining that the NGO kids are not used to the cameras, she even broke down in the end. It was Aaradhya Bachchan who made her smile again after which they cut the cake.

Lashing at the camerapersons, Aishwarya said, “I’m seriously saying, stop it. You do not need to take my photograph, asking you all to please keep silence. You neither need this picture nor the video. We are requesting you to maintain peace. We all are familiar with such events, we belong to this business, they (kids) don’t. Please show some respect. They do not know our worlds. This is not a premiere, not another public event. What’s wrong with you all?”

Besides this visit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will also extend her help to children suffering from cleft lips and palates. The actress will be collaborating with an NGO for the same purpose and will be funding the surgeries of 100 children facing the disorder.

On the film front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was last seen in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, will next star in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s production Fanney Khan along with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.