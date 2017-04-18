SHOCKING: Supreme Court seeks explanation to Pahlaj Nihalani about censor rules

Considering the constant backlash that the Central Board of Film Certification is facing owing to its ‘regressive’ rules, veteran actor and filmmaker Amol Palekar questioned the ways of the board, further also seeking a revamp of the Cinematograph Act. Now, the Supreme Court too has sought a reply from the board and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on the same.

Recently, Amol Palekar issued a written petition questioning the practices of the CBFC after the latter had to face extreme wrath of filmmakers who had criticized them for their orthodox ways. From Anurag Kashyap fighting for Udta Punjab to Lipstick Under My Burkha facing an objection to Raveena Tandon‘s Maatr being denied a release due to its graphical and gruesome rape scene, the Pahlaj Nihalani rule as a chairperson has often been subjected into scrutiny. Some Hollywood films like Specter too had to suffer a similar fate.

Adding that one needs to focus on the larger perspective of bringing about a drastic improvement in the age old laws, Amol Palekar stresses on the need of why the 1952 Cinematography Act needs to be challenged and changed as per the contemporary standards, which according to him, is about reclaiming one’s freedom.

Pahlaj Nihalani whilst agreeing that our rating and certification indeed needs an upgradation also maintained that a revamp of the 1952 act isn’t necessary. Refusing to accept the recommendations given by Shyam Benegal, Pahlaj also mentioned that they too have sent a new series of recommendations in February 2015 after he resumed office as a chairperson in January. He also asserted about sending another set of them in June and they are yet awaiting the response from the government.

Shyam Benegal, too who was appointed as the head of committee for recommendations clearly stated about sending two sets of recommendations, one in April and the other in October and neither him nor the other members of the committee have heard from the government.

On the other hand, Rajyavardhan Rathore of Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting has maintained silence on the same.