SHOCKING: Sunny Leone’s New Year gig faces protests from activists in Bengaluru

The start of a ‘new’ year is often celebrated with a grand bash across the country and also with some peppering of Bollywood glitz and glam. Doing just the same was one of the plush five-stars located in Bengaluru and it also promised a rather interesting jig by none other than Sunny Leone.

However, this did not seem to go down well with certain group of Pro-Karnataka activists. According to recent reports, the Rakshana Vedike Yuvasene has now taken to protests against a private show that will be held at a five star hotel on New Year’s Eve in Bengaluru. The activists reportedly claim that the show is an assault on their culture and raised objection to Sunny performing at this event. The protests have gone to the extent of burning effigies and pictures of the actress as the organization has been demanding a cancellation of the show.

President of the group, R Harish recently expressed his displeasure over the show stating that Sunny Leone is not aware of the Kannada culture and that he doesn’t want the culture to be disrupted by barely clad women performing amidst an audience. He also reinstated that he and his team will ensure that the said jig doesn’t happen at the venue.

Although Sunny Leone hasn’t made a full-fledged debut in the Kannada industry as yet, the actress has previously appeared in Kannada films like Luv U Alia and DK wherein she was seen in some item numbers.

On the other hand, we also hear that the actress has been asked to perform in other cities but none of the other Indian cities have raised any kind of objection on the matter as yet.

Talking about her films, Sunny Leone was last seen in the Bollywood film Tera Intezaar which failed to make a mark. However, the actress is gearing up for a major South debut with a period war drama that features her in the role of a warrior. Although the film is essentially a Tamil film, it will also be simultaneously made in Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.