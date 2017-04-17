SHOCKING: Sonu Nigam terms religion as ‘gundagardi’ after being woken up by azaan

Earlier today morning Sonu Nigam who was awakened by the morning azaan might not have thought much of his imminent tweets on the same, however, the singer now finds himself in the eye of the storm after terming the same as ‘gundagardi’ on twitter. Sonu who woke up early morning due to azaan took to twitter posting a series of tweets wherein he went on to reason why he found the use of electricity and subsequently loud speaks against the general interest of the public.

Posting the first tweet in the series, Sonu Nigam said, “God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India”. Reasoning his stance, the singer added, “And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam.. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison? I don’t believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don’t follow the religion . Why then..? Honest? True?” However, it was his closing tweet that created much furore as he stated, “Gundagardi hai bus…”

Following Sonu’s final post, some people on twitter have taken offence to singer’s statements lashing out at him, while there are others who are supporting his views.

