SHOCKING: Sonakshi Sinha reveals she was fat-shamed by this model

The second season of Vogue BFFs just got better! Well the intriguing revelations made by these BFFs in B-town are a proof. This time around, Manish Malhotra made a grand entrance with none other than Sonakshi Sinha. Obviously, their pairing together took many by a surprise since we have rarely spotted the two talking about each other . Nevertheless, we hear it was an interesting episode.

During the episode, amidst laughter and confessions, Sonakshi Sinha shared about a shocking fat shaming incident she faced. It is a known fact that the actress has lost oodles of weight of late. But before entering the film industry, Sonakshi Sinha was a tad heavy considering the entertainment industry standards. However, the unabashed actress, however, was quite confident on the ramp.

When she was attempting to find a foothold then, the actress however continued modelling. Whilst doing so, Sonakshi reminisced about the time when one of the models referred to her as a ‘cow’. Sonakshi was reportedly quite upset over such comments directed towards her. Yet Sonakshi Sinha did not divulge the name of the model. However, her BFF Manish Malhotra couldn’t hold himself from making this revelation. He quipped that it was none other than model Shamita Singhal. Well, this oops moment definitely let the cat out of the bag!

Let us remind you that this is not the first time where the actress has been facing such comments. Sonakshi Sinha was also previously trolled where netizens body-shamed her on social media. However, the strong actress broke her silence and raised her voice against such horrendous practices.

Talking about Vogue BFFs, it features Neha Dhupia as the host and featured several pairs from B-town. From Shahid and Mira Kapoor to Deepika and Anisha Padukone to Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, the couch has seen many BFFs coming together.

