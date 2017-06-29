SHOCKING: Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui named in the complaint against a firm for pulling Rs. 500 crore online scam

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have landed in trouble. The CBI has taken over the investigation of the Rs 500 crore online ponzi scam allegedly by Ghaziabad-based Webwork Trade Links. The actors, who had launched its portal Addsbook.Com, have been named in the complaint.

As per the complaint, Anurag Garg and Sandesh Verma who are the promoters of Webwork Trade Links, duped people using Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shah Rukh Khan as the brand ambassadors of his shadow firm addsbook.Com which was launched on December 10, 2016. The complaint alleged that people had invested heavily in the company as they were influenced by both the celebrities. But, the actors are not named as either accused or suspects in the FIR which was registered on Tuesday by the CBI.

The complaint also revealed that Anurag Garg and Sandesh Verma had allegedly taken the money from people by luring them with lucrative payments for every click on advertisements on their website. According to the Uttar Pradesh Police, who was investigating the case, revealed that Garg and Sandesh in the four months had offered membership to more than four lakh people for the click and earn plan. They allegedly collected over Rs 500 crore from around two lakh people.

The CBI, on directives of the Allahabad High Court, has now taken over the investigation and has re-registered the FIR against Anurag Jain and Sandesh Verma for alleged cheating and violation of the Information Technology Act.

As of now, no official statements have been released by both Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.