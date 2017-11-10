SHOCKING: Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’s morning shows cancelled in multiplexes due to digital release deal

Over the last one year, the online streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime have made inroads into India and have got millions of subscribers. Realizing the potential of these platforms, most of the films have been sold to them and in the event of the film not doing well, the said films release on these platforms within a month of the release at times. This can hurt the business of that film in multiplexes. Hence, the exhibitor sector has revolted against these deals of several films in the past. But usually, the issue gets resolved a day or two before the release of most films.

However, in case of today’s release Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, things have gone a bit untoward. The film has not got a release in most of the multiplexes in the morning across the country. The deadlock between the exhibitors and distributors over the digital release didn’t end and that’s the reason for this unfortunate development. We spoke to producer Vinod Bachchan who however assured that the problem has got solved and the film should be releasing in the country now. He also added that the problem was also over the satellite release of the film.

We spoke to a source in the exhibition sector who revealed that the morning and afternoon shows dedicated to Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana have already been given to the other releases like Ittefaq and Qarib Qarib Singlle in several multiplexes. Hence, in most places, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana would release only in the evening while in some places, it can have a release post 12 noon. This can prove detrimental for the film since the buzz anyways is quite less and moreover, the film is carrying negative reports.

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana stars Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda and is directed by Ratnaa Sinha.