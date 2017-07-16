SHOCKING: After Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn too walks out of Total Dhamaal?

The year 2007 saw the release of the Sanjay Dutt starrer Dhamaal, a film which proved to be a goldmine at the Box-Office. Buoyed by the success of the film, the film’s maker Indra Kumar made Double Dhamaal, which, again, met with an encouraging response at the Box-Office. This time round, Indra Kumar announced the third instalment in the series called Total Dhamaal.

When Total Dhamaal was announced, the starcast consisted of Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. But, in some time, Sanjay Dutt walked out of the film citing unavailability of dates. There was a buzz which stated that, besides the unavailability of dates, Sanjay Dutt also did not want his children to see their father in an adult comedy. Just when the film’s makers were reeling with the sudden exit of Sanjay Dutt from Total Dhamaal, the rumor mills now state that Ajay Devgn too has walked out of the film.

So far, there has been no official confirmation or announcement about Ajay Devgn’s exit from Total Dhamaal. The exit of Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn from Total Dhamaal only means that now, only Anil Kapoor stars in the film.

Watch this space for more developments.