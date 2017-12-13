SHOCKING: Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai fails to get clearance from Pakistani Censors

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently promoting their highly anticipated film, Tiger Zinda Hai. The action thriller is the sequel to Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger that had released in 2012. After five years, the fans will get to see Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan once again romance onscreen.

While the film has been distributed overseas and the promotions are on in full swing, it has now been learned that the film might not release in Pakistan. The film revolves around ISIS and has Pakistan related scenes in the film. According to the reports, the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage has refused to grant a No-Objection Certificate for Tiger Zinda Hai after Pakistan’s Central Board of Film Certification’s recommendation. The sources add the chairman of Pakistani CBFC said that film got non clearance as the image of the Pakistan and its law enforcement agencies has been compromised in the film.

With the film releasing next week, it seems like the film might not get clearance and it won’t release in Pakistan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Salman Khan stars as Indian agent and Katrina Kaif stars as Pakistani spy. Tiger Zinda Hai is slated to release on December 22.