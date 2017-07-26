SHOCKING! Salman Khan and Aamir Khan won’t be a part of Andaz Apna Apna sequel

Despite its dull performance at the box office during the time of its release, today, Andaz Apna Apna is considered to be a cult film and has a huge fan following. From its quirky characters to its wacky humour, fans continue to refer to several of its dialogues on a day-to-day basis. Owing to its contemporary popularity, reports of a sequel to the same have been doing the rounds for years. Now talking about the same is the director of the film himself – Rajkumar Santoshi.

Reportedly, Rajkumar Santoshi recently asserted that a sequel to Andaz Apna Apna indeed is in the offing. Although he expressed his desire to take the comedy franchise forward, the filmmaker also mentioned that he is in search of a ‘worthy successor’ for the same. Maintaining that he doesn’t want to solely encash on the title like other filmmakers, Santoshi further added that he will be taking the film on floor only when he receives a satisfactory script.

Talking about the film, the filmmaker also firmly stated that Salman Khan and Aamir Khan won’t be a part of the sequel since he requires younger characters to play the roles of Amar and Prem. While he believes that the leading characters in the film Amar and Prem require a sense of innocence that will be probably look forced on these 45-50 year old superstars, Santoshi is on a lookout for new actors from the Gen Y generation who can pull off these comedy roles. Also taking a few names was Rajkumar Santoshi from the latest generation of stars which included Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan who according to him have a good knack of comedy. Whether this was a way of dropping hints, we aren’t sure about that!

The original Andaz Apna Apna of the 90s also starred Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor as Raveena and Karisma along with Shakti Kapoor as Crime Master Gogo and Paresh Rawal in a double role of Teja and Bajaj.