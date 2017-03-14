SHOCKING: Rishi Kapoor threatens to sue his neighbours

Recently, the members of the society in which Rishi Kapoor stays, had filed a complaint against the veteran actor. The members had stated that the redevelopment project at Rishi Kapoor’s Pali Hill bungalow was being carried out illegally. They also demanded that the construction work should be stopped immediately. Rishi Kapoor has now hit back at the members with a defamation case, in which he has reportedly stated that he would sue everyone for defaming him with wrong allegations.

Speaking to a leading newspaper, Rishi Kapoor, who has now decided to drag everyone to court, said that he had spoken to his lawyers and would be filing a defamation suit against the society for defaming him and doing character assassination. He also added that, he was a law-abiding citizen and that he had gone through the grind like everyone else in order to procure the required permissions. After that, the society members have reportedly claimed that the letter was sent by the society’s secretary without their consent. The members have now requested Rishi Kapoor from taking up the matter in the court and also assured him that they would be protesting against the society’s chairman and the secretary.

A resident of the society, who had been assigned the task of surveying the land stated that, when Rishi Kapoor had purchased the bungalow, all the issues had got cleared, except for a couple of them. Rishi Kapoor had written twice to the society addressing the issues. The resident also added that, the actor was using the part of the land which was rightfully belonging to him.

Watch this space for developments.