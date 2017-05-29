SHOCKING: After revealing the first look at Cannes 2017, Shruti Haasan out of Sanghamitra

It has only been a week since Shruti Haasan along with music maestro AR Rahman launched the first look of their magnum opus project Sangamithra at the 70th Cannes Film Festival 2017.

Now, it has been learned that the lead actress Shruti Haasan will not be a part of this film. Sri Thenandal Films, which is bankrolling the project, made an official announcement on their Twitter account stating that Shruti won’t be a part of the project due to unavoidable circumstances. The statement read as, “Due to unavoidable circumstances, we are unable to proceed working with Shruti Haasan in Sangamithra”.

Commenting on Shruti Haasan’s opting out of the project, the actress’s spokesperson said, “Shruti has had to unfortunately take a call not to be part of Sangamithra. Knowing it was a massive undertaking and a long commitment spanning over 2 years, she knew the importance of her training, a comprehensive script and proper date calendar. She hired and started training with one of best combat trainers April onwards to make sure she was ready in time for shoot. Despite her enthusiasm and commitment to Sangamithra, she has had to give the film a miss since she had not received a proper bound script, nor a proper date calendar. She is currently caught up with promoting her Hindi film Behen Hogi Teri, prep for Sabash Naidu and her musical associations”.

As of now, the makers are looking for a replacement for Shruti Haasan. While the film which is touted to be one of the costliest films in South India is being readied to release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.