SHOCKING: Ram Gopal Varma summoned by Mumbai Court for allegedly poking fun at Lord Ganesha

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who has always been ‘controversy’s favorite child’, is one person, has often become a victim of trolls as well as has often received flak on social media. His acidic posts have, most of the times, got him into trouble with several of them resulting in backlashes galore.

Couple of years ago, during the religious Ganeshotsav festival, Ram Gopal Varma was on a ‘posting spree’ as he made several comments directed towards Lord Ganesha. RGV had said, “The guy who couldn’t save his own head from being cut, how he will save others heads is my question? But Happy Ganapathi day to morons!” He continued, “Can someone tell me if today is the day Ganesha was originally born or is it the day his dad cut his head off?”

Ram Gopal Varma had hurt the sentiments of many with these lines. One such person was Vivek Shetty (Managing Director-Indus Communications). He went onto to file a complaint against Ram Gopal Varma. “These tweets are per se outrageous and are on the face of it, hurting and inciting religious feelings and sentiments of people who practice, preach and propagate Hindu religion,” read the statement. Post that, Ram Gopal Varma took to the social media and apologized for his tweets.

The latest update on the case is that summons has been issued to Ram Gopal Verma, based on the complaint of Vivek Shetty. Speaking about the issue, Vivek Shetty said, “I am delighted by the summons issued by the honorable court, I will pursue this case to its logical conclusion and further I hope, this will go a long way in maintaining peace and harmony in society at large”.