SHOCKING: Rajkummar Rao’s co-actors beat him up on the set

Rajkummar Rao is one of those versatile actors who believe in pushing the envelope whilst preparing for his character. Having worked together on three critically-acclaimed films including Shahid, Citylights and Aligarh, Rajkummar and filmmaker Hansal Mehta are set to take their association to the next level by collaborating once again for Omerta, based on terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh’s life.

Taking his role preparation extremely seriously, Rajkummar actually asked his co-star to beat him up. He informed, “There was a scene in which the police remand Omar and I was hung upside down. The action crew and actors were required to thrash me for the scene. So I asked them to actually beat me up.”

When asked the reason behind doing this, the actor said, “It’s important that the scene look authentic. I wanted to feel the pain because that makes Omar mentally strong. I wasn’t scared,” Rajkummar adds.

For those who are unaware, Omar Sheikh, a British terrorist of Pakistani origin, is infamous for his role in the murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl in 2002.