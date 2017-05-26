SHOCKING: Rajkummar Rao dressed up as Shiva for the poster of Behen Hogi Teri creates legal trouble

The whole concept of humans being dressed as gods has time and again created trouble for films and this time around it is Tony D’Souza’s co-production Behen Hogi Teri that is facing legal issues on the same. In a poster of the film, Rajkummar Rao is seen dressed as Lord Shiva and it invited the wrath of the Hindu groups which has led to a warrant against the makers.

Apparently, a Jalandar resident named Ishan Sharma has taken objection to the poster and filed a private criminal complaint against the makers of Behen Hogi Teri at Jalandhar Magistrate Court. The makers that also included co-producer Tony D’Souza were called to the Versova police station followed by the same.

Lawyer Bhushan Mahadik who has been representing the makers of the film reportedly revealed that they have moved the Andheri Magistrate court for bail. He also cited the example of another film OMG! Oh My God where Akshay Kumar played the Lord Krishna who rode a bike. So he further argued that if no one raised an objection then, why it was being done now.

Kiran Kale, who is in charge of Versova police station mentioned that the primary complaint in fact was filed by a certain Hindu Parishad somewhere out of Jalandhar for having Lord Shiva mounted on top of a motorbike on the film’s poster. The police have assured that there was nothing irregular in the matter that was observed and hence they have asserted to provide all assistance possible.

Behen Hogi Teri stars Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan in lead roles and is slated to release this week.