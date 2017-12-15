SHOCKING: Priyanka Chopra to be paid Rs. 4-5 crore for a 5-minute appearance for ‘Zee Cine Awards’

Christmas and New Years are around the corner and world over; this is the time when holiday season kicks in and how. A lot of people travel back to their hometown to celebrate the festive season with their near and dear ones. Priyanka Chopra, currently working in the West, will also be returning back to India to spend quality time with her family. But this won’t be her usual visit in between her work assignment in the States. Priyanka is all set to create history in this visit.

If reports are to believed, then she is all set to perform at the upcoming ‘Zee Cine Awards’ and believe it or not, she will paid almost Rs 4-5 crore for a mere five minute performance! That comes out to around Rs 1 crore per minute! Reportedly, she is in much in demand and when Priyanka Chopra’s team quoted this steep price, the award organizers did not even negotiate! After all, Priyanka Chopra’s performance would one of the biggest attractions of ‘Zee Cine Awards’ as she’d be performing on the home turf after almost two years. The last time she performed was for the Producer Guild’s Awards in 2016. The actress is expected to dance to a medley of her songs.

Priyanka Chopra is expected to land in Mumbai over the weekend. She’ll then immediately start rehearsing for ‘Zee Cine Awards’ and also take out time for her ad shoots and other commitments. The awards ceremony will be held on December 19. Besides Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez will also be performing. Rohit Shetty is going to host for the first time ever.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently working on the third season of her hit TV show ‘Quantico’. She hasn’t signed a Bollywood film yet and her last Hindi film release was Jai GangaaJal.