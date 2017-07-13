SHOCKING! Preity Zinta BLASTS Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani for negatively portraying a character allegedly based on her in their web show

Preity Zinta has been in the news thanks to the new web show Inside Edge, which is inspired by the very popular annual IPL cricket tournament. A character played by Richa Chadha seems to be inspired by Preity, who owns the Kings XI Punjab team in IPL. Preity was silent on the comparisons but few days ago, she opened up finally and blasted the makers in a way that will surely shock you.

Preity Zinta began by wondering whether its films or TV shows or web series, why are women in power in India always projected as bitches or whores. She angrily stated that it’s usually the ‘regressive men’ who make such kind of content and that they don’t have the balls to show anything apart from that.

She then admitted that she wishes if there were more women directors in Bollywood so that they could show things realistically and sensitively. She made a very interesting observation that prominent women directors never show a guy as a gigolo, sleeping around to climb the ladder of success.

Richa Chadha in ‘Inside Edge’ is also shown as an actress who turns into a cricket entrepreneur. Preity is the only one actress who turned into a team owner in a cricket tournament and hence, one can’t help but draw comparisons with her. On this regard, Preity reminded that she may be the only actress-entrepreneur in IPL but apart from her, Nita Ambani, owner of Mumbai Indians team, is also a woman in power in IPL. But she asserted that no filmmaker will have the guts to show a business woman sleeping around. She is also disappointed since IPL has seen numerous success stories of cricketers coming from nowhere and making it big. Instead, the focus in ‘Inside Edge’ was only on the muck and gore that’s supposedly a part of the tournament and this saddened her.

Lastly, Preity Zinta expressed her displeasure with ‘Inside Edge’ producer Farhan Akhtar as well, with whom she worked in two memorable films – Dil Chahta Hai and Lakshya. She thanked Farhan for making it clear that ‘Inside Edge’ is fictional but then questioned him as to why is their version of fiction so uni-dimensional. Calling Farhan, partner Ritesh Sidhwani as ‘friends’, she stated that they didn’t bother to even call her and take inputs.

While signing off, she asked the makers rhetorically whether they were in the bed observing who’s sleeping with whom and how on earth they came across these plot points and what purpose does it serve.

Preity has always been known to be the one who never minces words but with these statements, it shows that the actress is truly hurt by the portrayal of the character allegedly based on her.