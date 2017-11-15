SHOCKING: Prakash Jaju alleges Arjun Rampal is refusing to pay him his brokerage of Rs. 10 lakhs

Those who know about Prakash Jaju will be aware that controversies are no stranger to him. The former manager of Priyanka Chopra has got into a lot of trouble due to his claims and statements, many of which are unsubstantiated. Yet, he keeps making the shocking comments almost on a regular basis.

Now, Prakash Jaju has targeted actor-producer Arjun Rampal and made extreme charges on him. According to Prakash, Arjun Rampal had told him to arrange Rs. 5 crores for Daddy, the gangster drama that Arjun produced recently. Arjun Rampal apparently contacted him through a common friend Uru Patel. According to Prakash Jaju, he arranged the money in just 36 hours. He then goes on to say that instead of being thankful to him, Arjun Rampal is now making him plead for his balance brokerage since the last ten months that amounts to Rs. 10 lakhs. Prakash Jaju further said that at times, he has left his commission to the tune of Rs. 100 crore if he found out that the producer is in a genuine problem. But in case of Arjun Rampal, he refuses to do so since he’s doing well.

Daddy released on September 8 and is based on the life of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli. It was directed by Ashim Ahluwalia.