SHOCKING: Pandemonium over Jagga Jasoos release, Disney threatened to sue Anurag Basu and Ranbir Kapoor for damages

Until Tuesday, just three days ahead of its release, Jagga Jasoos was still not ready. Anurag Basu was yet to complete the post-production work and sources from the Jagga Jasoos team were laying the blame squarely at music composer Pritam Chakraborty’s doorstep.

“The film is an uninterrupted musical. All the conversations are also in song form. Pritam has, as usual, been tardy. Despite the fact that Dada (Basu) and Pritam da are best friends and neighbours, Pritam da has taken his time over the music. Bits and pieces remained pending until the last moments, leading to a situation of panic and chaos among the post-production team,” says the source.

Incidentally, Pritam is known to take his time over the music score. Most recently Shah Rukh Khan and Imtiaz Ali had to bide their time to get a tune for Jab Harry Met Sejal.

If Pritam is indeed responsible for the delay in the completion of the post-production work in Jagga Jasoos then it is indeed a costly delay.

Apparently the film’s primary producers Disney threatened to sue the co-producers Anurag Basu and Ranbir Kapoor to the tune of Rs. 50 crores for breach of contract before Pritam was persuaded to pull up his socks and deliver just in the nick of time.

It seems Jagga Jasoos will make it in the theatres after all. But the stress tension and palpitation it has caused to its producers will perhaps be remembered long after the film has come and gone.