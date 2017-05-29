SHOCKING: Pakeezah actress Geeta Kapoor beaten and abandoned by son in hospital

Veteran actress Geeta Kapoor, who has been best known for her role in Pakeezah, was allegedly abandoned by her son in a hospital halfway through her treatment. In a heartbreaking incident, the 58-year-old yesteryear actress informed that she was beaten by her son as well.

According to a report, Geeta Kapoor’s son Raja, who is apparently a choreographer, had admitted her to the SRV Hospital in Goregaon, Mumbai, in the month of April 2017. Her son lied to the hospital authorities saying that he was an army officer and that his mother needed medical attention. Later, he abandoned her in the hospital under the pretext saying that he was going to withdraw money to pay the hospital deposit. It was only discovered later she had a Bollywood connection when her story went viral on social media.

Speaking to a tabloid, Geeta Kapoor revealed how her son used to torture her by providing her food once in four days, used to beat her up when she did not like his work ethics. Sometimes, he used to take extreme measures to lock her up for days. The reason behind all of this was that she did not agree to go to the old age home. He deliberately kept her hungry and beat her up. When her condition started to deteriorate, he admitted her and then fled.

According to the report, the doctor who has been treating Geeta Kapoor had sent an ambulance to trace Raja. But, when they reached the place, Raja has left the house he was living in. When asked the neighbours about his whereabouts, they said that the family had left the house that same day. The hospital had even tried to call him. For 15 days, they received no response from him. Then, the doctor in charge Dr Dipendra Tripathi called from a different number and finally got a response. Raja was informed that Geeta Kapoor will be discharged as she was doing fine and bill amount is over Rs 1 Lakh. He promised to turn up but it did not happen again.

Then, the hospital tried to reach out to Geeta’s daughter Pooja, an air hostess, who hung up the call claiming they had the wrong number. The hospital now has reached out to the police who are now seeking legal options to take action against Raja.