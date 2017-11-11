SHOCKING: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s former girlfriend Sunita Rajwar slaps a Rs. 2 crore notice on the actor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s candid confessions in his memoir ‘An Ordinary Life’ seems to have created ample controversies in the actor’s life. Owing to the ongoing legal action and issues, while Nawaz has already withdrawn the release of the book, the nightmare hasn’t ended with yet another former girlfriend opting for a legal route.

Sunita Rajwar, who posted a long message on Facebook when her name was dragged in one of the excerpts of the book which revolved around her former relationship with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has now slapped a legal notice of Rs. 2 crore against the actor. While Nawaz had earlier apologized to Sunita for writing about their relationship and sharing intimate details in the memoir, the actress has further also taken the legal way by demanding Rs. 2 crores as compensation. On November 4, Sunita sent a legal notice to Nawazuddin asking for the said amount for causing mental agony and tarnishing her reputation.

In his book, Nawaz had mentioned that Rajwar had dumped him owing to his then unsuccessful life and low financial status to which Sunita had responded against on social media. In a post shared by her on the platform, she had not only denied these allegations claiming that they are figments of Nawaz’s imagination but had also added that she had left him because of his ‘poor’ thinking. She had also asserted that she too was financially low then.

Besides Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the legal notice has also been slapped against the publishers Sanjiv Gupta of Penguin publishers, Aroon Purie of Thomson Press India as well as co-author Rituparna Chatterjee.