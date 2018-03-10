Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 10.03.2018 | 5:50 PM IST

SHOCKING! Nawazuddin Siddiqui summoned by Thane police for illegally obtaining wife’s call records

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Raees actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is embroiled in a controversy yet again and has been reportedly summoned by the Thane police for allegedly spying on his wife. Shocking, isn’t it? Well, according to news reports he is embroiled in a call detail record scam which is being investigated since January this year. So, the actor allegedly asked his lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee for call details of his wife. Thane police nabbed 11 individuals who identified themselves as private detectives from Kalva. They resorted to illegal means to procure the phone details of Nawaz’s wife among others. During questioning, they took name of a renowned private investigator Rajani Pandit who was later traced to Nawaz.

DCP Abhishek Trimukhe of Thane Crime Branch told media that while they were interrogating three of the accused, they learnt that a lawyer named Rizwan Siddiquee had obtained the call details of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife. Subsequently, they summoned Rizwan Siddiquee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife for further investigation. Despite being summoned thrice, Nawaz,  his wife and Rizwan did not turn up and therefore showed non co-operation.

A further course of action is said to be taken after the three record their statements. Private detective Pandit has already been arrested. Nawazuddin took to Twitter to rubbish the rumours and tweeted:

Just a few months ago, Nawaz was in the news for the controversy over his biopic  An Ordinary Life: A Memoir, Bollywood.

