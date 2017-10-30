SHOCKING: Nawazuddin Siddiqui decides on withdrawing release of his book

Earlier this month, Nawazuddin Siddiqui made headlines when excerpts from his book went viral. Titled ‘An Extraordinary Life: A Memoir’, the book spoke about Nawazuddin’s journey in the industry from his initial days till today. Besides this the book also made startling revelation about people who Nawaz came in contact with in this time span.

However, ever since the release of the excerpts, first it was Nawaz’s co-star from Miss Lovely, Nikarika Singh who objected to the book, followed by his ex-girlfriend Sunita Rajwar too came out saying that the book contained extraordinary lies, with the latest being a Delhi based advocate filing a complaint with the National Commission for Women (NCW) for outraging the modesty of Niharika Singh.

But, the shocker now isn’t the cases filed, instead it is the decision Nawazuddin has decided on taking. Taking to Twitter, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed that in light of recent events he has since decided on withdrawing his book that was due to hit stands on November 2. Dispelling any confusion the actor posted, “I’m apologising 2 every1 who’s sentiments r hurt bcz of d chaos around my memoir #AnOrdinaryLife I hereby regret & decide 2 withdraw my book”.