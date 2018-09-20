SHOCKING! Manmarziyaan controversy: Anurag Kashyap lashes out on Sikh critics, CBFC and Eros

Anurag Kashyap is controversy’s favourite child and not one movie is released without ruffling feather and by now the entire industry is used to it. His first romantic offering Manmarziyaan released on September 14 and was appreciated by masses as well as critics but a few members of Sikh community had a problem with the lead actors smoking as it hurt Sikh sentiments. Anurag then gave out a statement and a detailed apology. Later, we exclusively told you that the makers had to bow down to the pressure and delete scenes where Abhishek was smoking. Following this, RTI activist Jasvir Singh took to Twitter to formally announce this with a statement, “Thanks to @anuragkashyap72 & Censor Board to accept the responsibility & delete the scenes. It’s an irony that when Anurag Kashyap wanted to solve the drug problem with @UdtaPunjabFilm_, it had so many cuts by CBFC but in @manmarziyanfilm when it was unnecessary, CBFC let it go.” This sort of irked Anurag Kashyap who sarcastically took a jibe at Sikh activists, CBFC and Kishore Lulla of Eros International.

Anurag tweeted, “Congratulations . Hereby all problems of Punjab are solved and Sikh youth have been saved. Happy to be back in LaLa land again. Next time you are threatened by a film please call Kishore Lulla directly on +91 986******1. Eros knows how to solve matters in minutes.” Check it out below:

This led to Anurag getting more angsty and posting this:

