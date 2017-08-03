SHOCKING: Mandana Karimi withdraws charges of domestic violence against her husband

Just last month, reports of Mandana Karimi filing a domestic violence complaint against her husband, entrepreneur Gaurav Gupta started doing the rounds. The former Bollywood actress further also alleged that she was harassed by her in-laws and was disallowed to follow her career in the entertainment industry. However, according to recent reports, the actress has withdrawn her statement.

Mandana Karimi’s application was taken ahead by Magistrate RR Khan who decided to hear the plea of both the sides. Let us remind you that earlier we had mentioned that the actress had sought monthly maintenance of Rs. 10 lakhs for basic needs and also a sum of Rs. 2 crore for the trauma and agony caused due to domestic violence. Further there were also charges of her husband’s family forcibly trying to convert Karimi into Hinduism and also asked her to quit acting as a career because they considered it to be incompatible with their family’s status in the complaint. The actress had also accused her in-laws and husband of not allowing her to enter her marital home after she returned from a friend’s place where she had stayed after an argument with her hubby Gaurav Gupta and since then the family had even cut all kinds of communication with her.

As of now it is being said that Mandana Karimi has expressed her wish to save her marriage but at the same time has asked her husband to return all her personal belongings and her dog. In fact, the actress maintained that it was her husband who stated that he would be ready to give away all her belongingness if she withdrew the complaint against him and his family.

On the other hand, Gaurav Gupta has denied keeping any such condition. According to him, he not only doesn’t have any of her personal belongings but he also agreed on returning her dog but only with the condition that she wouldn’t claim any expenses for the dog. He also added that she could take the pet only if the service apartment where she is staying allows pets. He also accused that Mandana was withdrawing her complaint because she did not want to stay in the flat offered to her by him. Along with that, he maintained that if she is genuinely interested in sorting it legally yet amicably, he wouldn’t mind the court taking its next step of action.

Furthermore, from Gupta’s family, Mandana Karimi’s brother-in-law Gautam too has thrown accusations against Mandana blaming her for disrupting the family’s peace and also accused her of harassing them. He also alleged that she wanted to forcibly enter the family home and that is the reason she took this step otherwise she would be answerable to the court on the same.

Rubbishing these allegations being directed towards her, Mandana although maintained that she wouldn’t want to clarify on the steps she has taken, she asserted that in no condition did she enter into matrimony for monetary gains. She also expressed her sorrow about these allegations being made by her husband and how the one man she intended to spend her rest of the life misinterpreted her intentions. She also stated that it was devastating to see Gaurav stoop so low in order to stand against her rather than stand with her.