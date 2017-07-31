SHOCKING: Madhur Bhandarkar slams Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Bhansali for not supporting him

Madhur Bhandarkar is hurt. His recently released film Indu Sarkar was embroiled in major controversies and the prominent names of Bollywood didn’t offer him support. Till now, he had kept mum on this issue but now he has lashed out against prominent Bollywood fraternity members over their silence.

Indu Sarkar is inspired from the horrors of the 1975 Emergency. Since the time the trailer was out, Congress accused Madhur Bhandarkar of distorting history and the image of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. When Madhur Bhandarkar and his team went to promote Indu Sarkar in Pune and Nagpur, they were stopped by Congress workers who protested and shouted slogans. After the film released, there were reports of shows being cancelled due to the protesting Congress workers.

Madhur Bhandakar said that he was disappointed since he stood up for many such films that got into trouble. He reminded that he stood up for Udta Punjab, produced by Anurag Kashyap, and Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, when both these films faced problems from Censor Board and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena respectively. He also condemned the attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the sets of Padmavati. Yet he said that these three filmmakers didn’t stand up for him. From Bollywood, he claimed that only Ashoke Pandit and Anupam Kher came out in support.

He then remembered the song ‘Kitne ajeeb rishte hai yahan pe’ from his own film Page 3 and claimed that it sums the fickle relationships that exist in Bollywood.

Indu Sarkar stars Kirti Kulhari, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Neil Nitin Mukesh.