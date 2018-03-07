SHOCKING! A late fan of Sanjay Dutt wills her belongings to the Bollywood star’s name

Sanjay Dutt was in for a shock when he came across the gesture of one of his late fans. Nishi Harishchandra Tripathi, who resides in the plush locality of Walkeshwar in South Mumbai, recently passed away at the age of 62. Her attorney who recently unveiled her will revealed that Nishi was a huge of Dutt and has left all her property in his name.

On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt has firmly asserted that he wouldn’t be taking a penny from her property. He has apparently also kicked off the legal procedures to give away the belongings to Nishi’s family. The latter is survived by her 80 year old mother and three siblings.

Sanjay Dutt came across this news when he received a call from Bank Of Baroda regarding the locker of Nishi wherein the fan had willed of her locker belongings to Dutt. Reasserting the fact that he doesn’t want the locker belongings, Sanjay is currently taking the help of his attorney Subhash Jadhav in order to finish off the legal formalities.

In fact, Dutt has even assured the family that he will be providing any kind of assistance required for them to claim the property of Nishi. The family of Nishi Harishchandra Tripati lives in a 3BHK flat in Malabar Hill that amounts to approximately Rs. 10 crore. Besides that, many other valuables too were willed in Sanjay Dutt’s name.

On the other hand, the Tripatis’ attorney revealed that Nishi had decided to take this decision after a prayer meet of Bharatiya Vidya Bhawan in Girgaum recently. Furthermore, the Bank of Baroda authorities also showcased a detailed letter and the nominee form that clearly states that her belongings are being willed to Film Star Sanjay Dutt and it also featured the nominee’s address as Dutt’s Pali Hill residence.

Jadhav recently stated that they will be seeking no claim on these belongings and will be transferring the same to the family soon.

As for Sanjay Dutt, the superstar expressed that he was overwhelmed by a gesture. Stating that as a film star he has seen many fans going to the extent of naming their kids after the stars but this one came as a shock to him. However, he too reasserted that he wouldn’t be claiming anything from the will.

Also Read: WHAT? Sanjay Dutt to return to comedy and this is his next project!