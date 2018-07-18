SHOCKING: Katrina Kaif is not the only one being heckled by fans

There is a video gone viral from Vancouver which shows Katrina Kaif being heckled by some female fans for not posing for selfies with them. While Katrina is seen handling the public rebuke with tremendous dignity, the video raises the question of fans’ expectations.

Diljit Dosanjh, who has undertaken innumerable concert tours in the US and Canada and has a tremendous fan base in these countries, says it doesn’t take much for fans to become foes. “Aap thake hote ho, araam ki zaroorat hoti hai. Phir bhi aap 10 ke saath selfie lete ho. Lekin 11th ke saath agar sorry bolke na bol dete ho toh who aapko badtameez nakhre wale bolenge.”

Diljit has been changing his mobile number constantly. He explains, “The number of favour seekers from my home state is so large I am unable to cope. Instead of saying no to them, I change my number.”

Apparently, there is a history to Katrina’s viral video. A source close to her concert team reveals, “She had been rehearsing and performing non-stop. That was her only day off. She gently requested the fans to give her some time. They took offense and waited outside her hotel to boo her down. Is that fair?”