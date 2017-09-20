After much delay, Rhea Kapoor’s ambitious chick flick Veere Di Wedding went on floor in Delhi a few weeks ago. While Kareena Kapoor Khan’s interesting video of her prep and her son Taimur became a talk of the town ever since she started shooting for the film, the digital media team of the film did not expect this shock coming their way. In a one of a kind case recently, the official Instagram account of the film was not only hacked but a ransom too was demanded for the same.

As bizarre as that sounds, but when the Instagram account was hacked, an alleged ransom was demanded which was a role in the film. The hacker claimed to be a Pakistani resident who had changed the display picture of the account into a monkey with the emoji of the Pakistani national flag and a changed description that stated, ‘I am paki papu bhai.’ When the digital team came across the same, they were left quite surprised and decided to take action against the same.

They reported about the hacking incident to the Instagram headquarters in Mumbai and soon got their hands on the details of their hacker. While they have not only retrieved the access and control of their account, it was soon stated that the hacker’s location was indeed traced to the neighboring country.

Although the producers of the film haven’t officially made any announcements, reports claim that the account was hacked for 90 minutes by a certain Pakistani resident who demanded a role in the film in return to the access for the account.

Veere Di Wedding to be directed by Shashanka Ghosh and is slated to release next year. The film also stars Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in leading roles.