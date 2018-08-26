SHOCKING: The Kapoors plan to sell off the iconic RK Studios after last year’s fire accident

Rishi Kapoor and his siblings Randhir and Rajiv Kapoor including Rima Jain and Ritu Nanda have taken a collective, heart wrenching decision of selling the iconic film studio built by their father, the legendary SHOWMAN of Bollywood – Raj Kapoor. Rishi opened up about this sad eventuality and said that the decision was not easy but after fire gutted the studio last year, the family no longer had the resources nor the technology to resurrect the phoenix from the ashes. Also, he said that Ranbir Kapoor, who is one of the successors of the ancestral property, does not find it viable to invest in the studios as he is concentrating on his acting career for now. He said that if Ranbir has enough money then let him buy back the studio from the Kapoors! Looks like Rishi is pretty clear about his stance as a business and a family man.

He also expressed his concern over the next generation unitedly coming together to maintain their heritage as they have different priorities and goals in their lives. He described the situation as ‘clutching straws in the wind.’

Furthermore describing what led to this decision, Rishi Kapoor said that it was heart wrenching call for them to take but then there was nothing left for them to keep maintaining the property especially after their precious memorabilia including iconic costumes worn by the R.K. leading ladies, costumes, jewellery, priceless treasures like the Mera Naam Joker mask, the guns used in Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai, publicity material, and the grand piano in Awara, Sangam and Bobby was destroyed.

There is no suitable timeline set to sell the studio as the family is waiting for suitable buyers who would do justice to their family heirloom.

