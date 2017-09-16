SHOCKING: Is Kapil Sharma’s relationship with his girlfriend over? Who is behind it?

It is saddening and shocking to see Kapil Sharma’s game-changing comedy show fall apart. But the news from behind the scenes is even more sobering. It is being whispered that his relationship with his girlfriend Ginny Chatrath is off and their proposed marriage at the end of the year stands cancelled. The onus for the aborted relationship is being put on a female member of Kapil Sharma’s team who apparently has been a victim of unrequited love for Kapil for years.

“This team member has been working against Kapil’s interests all the time. But he refuses to hear a word against her. He is so emotional that he won’t accept that someone so close to him can betray him and work against his interests. When rumours linking Kapil Sharma to this team member—spread by the team member herself– gathered momentum, Kapil thwarted those rumours by announcing his marriage plans with Ginny. Now even that is off. This team member makes sure to isolate Kapil from everyone who comes close to him,” says a source close to Kapil Sharma.

Apparently the mid-air fight with Sunil Grover was also leaked out to the press by this team member.