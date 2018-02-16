SHOCKING! Kapil Sharma violates law and gets into legal trouble yet again

Remember when Kapil Sharma tweeted against Modi government on corruption? Also, remember the time when he slapped his colleague Sunil Grover? His drunken shenanigans have often made headlines in newspapers. The actor also confessed about being an alcoholic and was recently taking treatment for the same. But now that he is back, the actor is all set for a new innings. But even before he could kick start the same, Kapil Sharma has been dragged into another legal controversy.

The standup comedian and host Kapil Sharma recently was alleged of violating traffic rules in his hometown Amritsar. According to recent reports, the Independent Students’ Federation have made claims that the actor was spotted speeding his bike. Furthermore, he was accused of riding without a helmet. They maintained that considering that he is a public figure, he was required to behave more responsibly.

However, Kapil Sharma hasn’t responded to these allegations by far. The actor, it seems, have seen more than his share of controversies in the past year. He had to face the wrath of stars after he allegedly cancelled several shoots with A-list celebrities. The host-actor constantly fell ill before shoots and had to soon resort to medical treatment for the same.

On the other hand, Kapil kicked off his second innings in Bollywood with Firangi. However, the film failed to garner a good response at the box office.

But Kapil has nothing to worry since he will be kick starting the new season of his comedy show. Yes, the comedy sketch show which featured the actor as the host is all set to return. However, it is being said that the show will be termed Family Time with Kapil. Although the show will feature some of his colleagues from his last show, it is yet to be seen if it will feature Bollywood stars or no.

