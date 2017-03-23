SHOCKING: Did Kapil Sharma THROW a shoe at Sunil Grover in front of everyone on the flight? A blow by blow detailed account of the inside details.

Ever since the time the news erupted about the Kapil Sharma-Sunil Grover fight on an Air India (Melbourne-Delhi-Mumbai) flight, it has been making headlines. Everyday new details about the incident are coming to light.

The latest version of the fight is that, Kapil Sharma was apparently deeply engrossed in guzzling down an entire bottle of whisky on the flight. Around the same time, the inflight crew started serving food to the passengers, which also included the cast and crew of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Because the crew members had reportedly begun to eat their food before Kapil Sharma, who was still finishing his drinks, he got really wild and upset. A visibly angry Kapil Sharma then allegedly shouted at his crew members as to how could they eat their food without him. It was around this time that Sunil Grover tried his best to calm down Kapil Sharma, who was reeling under the influence of alcohol. Kapil Sharma, who had become totally uncontrollable by then, allegedly threw his shoe at Sunil Grover and also pulled his shirt’s collar and slapped him.

Understanding the intensity of the situation, Sunil Grover repeatedly tried to calm down Kapil Sharma, who had by then become extremely vocal in his abuses, which were annoying the passengers on board. Seeing the situation going out of hand, when one of the crew members of Kapil Sharma’s production tried to calm him down, an enraged Kapil Sharma threatened on top of his voice stating that he was the one who had made all their careers and that he would destroy everything (in a jiffy), by firing them from the show. Kapil Sharma, then, reportedly, turned towards Sunil Grover and started taunting about how he had left his show (Comedy Nights With Kapil) to start his own (flop) show and then, came back to him (Kapil) only.

The intensity of Kapil Sharma’s temper and his foul language had not just become a nuisance, but also, extremely intolerable and unbearable to almost everyone present in the flight. So much so that the flight’s crew had reportedly told Kapil Sharma to mellow down else, they would have to resort to calling the security on landing.

Even though there have been no official communication about it, the rumors have been doing the rounds stating that Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar have quit ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. On the other hand, Kiku Sharda continued shooting for the show. Speaking of Kiku Sharda, there had been rumors about Kapil Sharma not sparing Kiku Sharda as well during his verbal altercation.

