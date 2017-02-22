SHOCKING: Kangna Ranaut says she was ‘threatened’ over her affair with Hrithik Roshan

Kangna Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan made headlines for the whole of last year with their media war. Although the ‘war’ is now over, it seems that the memories of the past just cannot stop haunting the fiery Kangna Ranaut.

Recently, in a (yet another) chilling confession to the media, Kangna Ranaut spoke her heart out. Recalling her past, Kangna Ranaut said that, a few months back, she had been threatened about not revealing much about her affair, failing which she would be ‘finished’. Even though, Kangna Ranaut refrained from naming the people who had threatened her, she did say that she was called at big people’s houses and was told if she opened her mouth, her career would be finished. She also added that, at present, all of those (threats) did not make any sense because that chapter was over for her and that it just did not hold any relevance in today’s time. Kangna Ranaut also admitted that, while she was going through a low phase back then, the threats did not frighten her because she knew that she was not doing anything wrong.

On the professional front, Kangna Ranaut will be soon seen with Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in their upcoming period drama Rangoon. Being directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, Rangoon will be released this week.