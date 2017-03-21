SHOCKING: Kangna Ranaut replaces director Ketan Mehta from Rani Laxmibai biopic

In a sudden move of sorts, Ketan Mehta’s dream to make Rani Laxmibai may have been destroyed. While the filmmaker continued to talk about how ambitious he has been about the film, now Kangna Ranaut has decided to take forward the film without the director.

It is a known fact that even amidst her other film commitments like Rangoon, Kangna Ranaut had taken time out to prepare for Rani Laxmibai and it has been over two years since the film has been under the pre-production stage.

Now, we hear that in a sudden twist of events, the film which has been re-titled as Manikarnika (the real name of Rani Laxmibai) and now will be directed by Gabbar Is Back director Krish. It is apparently written by SS Rajmouli’s father KV Vijayendra Prasad who has also penned the popular film Bahubali.

Reportedly, a top studio is keen on producing and backing the film. It is being said that the film revolves around an ordinary girl who when trapped in difficult times decides to fight her battle which is when she discovers the warrior within her. From what we hear, Kangna Ranaut will be facing the camera for the film on her birthday, coming Thursday, on March 23.

On the other hand, Ketan Mehta has been planning to make a film on Rani Laxmibai for years now and had initially roped in Sushmita Sen to play the lead role, few years ago. But the film failed to materialize back then and he was excited to revive his ambitious venture with Kangna Ranaut. But it seems that once again his film has faced a roadblock and now it seems unlikely that the filmmaker will make it, since Kangna Ranaut has already decided to green light the film, minus him.