SHOCKING: Kangana Ranaut’s explicit leaked emails to Hrithik Roshan also mention Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone

The Kangana Ranaut – Hrithik Roshan feud is far from over. It was only a few days ago when Hrithik Roshan’s police complaint against Kangana Ranaut was acquired by a news channel wherein Hrithik accused the actress of sending sexually explicit emails to him. In the 29-page complaint, Hrithik had alleged that Kangana was pursuing him for a really long time and that their relationship was strictly professional.

Now, a set of e-mails addressed to Hrithik Roshan by Kangana Ranaut has given a new twist to the controversy altogether. The news channel Times Now has accessed a copy of these emails in which Kangana Ranaut has been talking about her alleged relationship. What makes these emails shocking are the names of several known actors from the industry including RK (Ranbir Kapoor) and Deepika Padukone.

Here are few excerpts from the allegedly leaked emails:

Mail 1: 28 August 2014, 9:14 pm

“Where are you baby?

I cancelled my meetings today and tomorrow Rangs and Neha are not coming. Its Ganesh Chaturthi and on weekends they don’t come anyway.

I have a separate room in my house which got a separate entrance to it, I have converted that into an office and my staff operates from there.

I sent you a picture of it.

I use that space for workshops or narration also.

Though no one comes inside the house without calling or texting me and even though they work in the next room but they mostly talk to me on the phone only ( thanks to my disorder).

Further….

Its not that I don’t want to talk, I just don’t know how to start talking, when we were in Dubai, in Rakesh Ji’s room that night, Priyanka spoke all night and my stories were no the tip of my tongue, that could’ve been our last night together and I had so much to say.

But I just didn’t know when to say it, everytime my turn came I became nervous and everything went blank, I just managed to look calm, that’s how I am all the time.

When we meet I won’t be this person you get to meet in this mails, I will be the quite girl who you know, who stares at you hoping to say something and never finds the right time or right words

But I will mail you ????

Mail 2: 25 August 2014, 12: 06 pm

It will bring confusion and trauma for you as you will never have access to the whole story and you will see things in bits and pieces, it will mislead you into assuming thing, but after we start to date please try and stop doing this, I am sure you will, as I am very transparent in my relationships. You won’t feel the need.

So I remember in one of the mails that rangu sent, she mentioned rk and me being friends with benefits.

Rangu was very keen that me and rk have a relationship because you both have exchanged some hostile mails and when rk met her he gave her a lot of importance.

Anyway after you redeemed yourself at Sanjay’s , she’s again jumped to your side.

Let me clarify my and rk’s equation once and for all, I give you all the right to discuss the events and facts as mentioned below with rk to confirm their authenticity.

he never paid any attention to me before queen, on few occasions i even got brotherly vibes from him but after he saw queen footage in phantom’s office he approached me on my bbm and started dropping funky links to videos and other random stuff.

when I was shooting in Gwalior for revolver, he made slight straight forward approach and in its response, i told him that i am in love with someone and i am distressed all the time( that was the time when you’d come to my b’day and tension between us was at its peak, i didn’t take your name but I thought if i tell him this, he will understand me better)

Further….

…then again we lost touch when i was in NYC, he texted asking howz NYC? and i asked him if he’d be interested in a physical relationship with me, he got a little intimidated and asked why not a regular relationship, to that i said because i am in love with someone and i think he felt bad about it.

I have a feeling he knows its you though i never mentioned your name, i swear on my brother i love him the most.

Mail 3: 31 August 2014, 9:08 pm

Its super boring to send these morning and night mails but i feel our relationship has been so damaged and past few months have been so traumatic that I don’t want to take any chance,thoughi think its not reasonable for me to be walking on egg shells like that but when we start to date i know things are going to change and with your dubbing, editing and promotions I don’t want you to be worrying about me.

So i am gonna do my best i just want you to be comfortable :).

i can complain about things later on :).

also i want to bite your lip and then suck the lower one for hours it looks too freakin juicy!!!”

In another set of emails acquired by Republic News channel, the emails tell the story about Kangana Ranaut’s feud with Deepika Padukone. She reportedly talked in detail about her problem in the emails

Date: 24 August 2014 6:51 pm

“I am going to make some coffee.

Another thing i wanted to ask, do you watch tv?

I wasn’t allowed to watch tv as a kid, occasionally they let me see disney hour on zee tv, then i went to hostel we could watch tv there on sundays but seniors won’t let us and since i have been on my own i never really switched it on.

Only time i saw films is in flights or research material here and there on my laptop that too very rarely.

I am given a list of films from NYFA to watch and a dvd guy came and put some system which got all the movies that i asked for along with all international classics and all that popular stuff.

Its been over a month, dvd fellow is calling for my feedback, whether or not i am ok with the system and the movies that he’s uploaded.

—-

There is nothing to feel scared about all of us are different we must understand each other and be considerate, that’s all baby.

Also though i know deepika won’t call, because that’s has been happening for past 4 days now but the fact that she said and she didn’t, starts to play on my mind and makes me depressed.

Even though i know its because of my disorder that i get so serious about trivial matters but i am still feeling bad that she’s saying meaningless things.

I really hope she does that or i will always feel bad about her behavior.

Also i feel so agitated because this situation leaves me with many confusing questions, what should my behavior be now?

What should i say if she says, i am calling, or are you free

If i am free i will say i am free then she will say lets meet then i will think i am meeting her then she won’t reply…

She’s doing this everyday now.

Is she innocently busy?or is this a trick?

How will i ever know?

If i retort and say something rude then would she be hurt?what is the normal behavior in this situation?

I feel i will go mad, what should i do? I don’t want to meet her but if i don’t reply i feel i am not replying.

See i am panicing..

i feel like crying now.”

As of now, neither Kangana Ranaut nor her sister Rangoli Chandel have commented on these alleged emails addressed to Hrithik Roshan. On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is currently busy with her new project Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Rakesh Roshan’s Kaabil.