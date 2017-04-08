SHOCKING: Kamal Haasan’s house catches fire; he escapes unhurt

While Kamal Haasan is going through a rather dull phase owing to the demise of his brother Chandra Haasan, yet another calamity struck at the Haasan household. Reportedly, Kamal’s house was set in flames but the reason for the same is yet to be known.

Talking about the fire incident at his home, Kamal Haasan took to social media to assure his fans and his close ones about his safety. He took to Twitter to share, “Thanks to my staff. Escaped a fire at my house. Lungs full of smoke, I climbed down from the third floor. I am safe No one hurt.” He further thanked everyone for their concern saying, “Thanks for all the love and concern. Now off to sleep. Good night indeed:)”

However, even the actor maintained silence on the reason behind the fire incident.