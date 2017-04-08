SHOCKING: Kamal Haasan’s house catches fire; he escapes unhurt

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

SHOCKING Kamal Haasan’s house catches fire; he escapes unhurt

While Kamal Haasan is going through a rather dull phase owing to the demise of his brother Chandra Haasan, yet another calamity struck at the Haasan household. Reportedly, Kamal’s house was set in flames but the reason for the same is yet to be known.

Talking about the fire incident at his home, Kamal Haasan took to social media to assure his fans and his close ones about his safety. He took to Twitter to share, “Thanks to my staff. Escaped a fire at my house. Lungs full of smoke, I climbed down from the third floor. I am safe No one hurt.” He further thanked everyone for their concern saying, “Thanks for all the love and concern. Now off to sleep. Good night indeed:)”

However, even the actor maintained silence on the reason behind the fire incident.

Tags : , , ,

You might also like

REVEALED Priyanka Chopra to venture into Bengali films

REVEALED: Priyanka Chopra to venture into Bengali…

Bahubali theme parks being planned across India

WOW! Bahubali theme parks being planned across…

Reel life son Salman Khan pays a late night visit to Vinod Khanna

Reel life son Salman Khan pays a late night visit…

Salman Khan and his manager

Salman Khan and his manager Reshma Shetty part…

Bahubali The Beginning all set to re-release

Bahubali: The Beginning all set to re-release in…

Akshay Kumar got The National Award for Rustom & Airlift

BREAKING: “Akshay Kumar got The National Award…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification