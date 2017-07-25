SHOCKING: Kajal Aggarwal’s manager Ronnie arrested in drug scandal

Lately, the south film industry has come into the limelight with the recent scandals related to the top actors. Now, in a shocking turn of events, Kajal Aggarwal’s manager Ronnie was arrested on Monday by Hyderabad police in the relation to a drug scandal.

According to the officials, Tollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal’s manager, Ronnie’s residence in Hyderabad was raided by the SIT (Special Investigation Team) officials. The officials have suspected that her manager has close relations with the drug peddlers. With him having close relations with many big wigs, it has created a huge problem for him. He is currently being questioned by the authorities.

After Ronnie’s arrest, Kajal Aggarwal has finally spoken about the entire incident and is appalled by whatever happened. In a statement released by her, Kajal Aggarwal said, “I am shocked and appalled about this whole incident with Ronnie. I am in zero support of this and any behaviour that is detrimental to the hygiene of our society. Having said that, just because I care for people who run errands for me does not imply I can control their lives/personal choices. My parents have always managed my career and with everyone else in the industry, I share a professional, cordial relationship. I am unaware of their whereabouts and activities once their professional duties with regards to me are completed.”

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal, who majorly works in South films, had landed her Bollywood lead role in Singham.