Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 15.07.2017 | 9:09 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Mom Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Jab Harry Met Sejal Jagga Jasoos
follow us on

SHOCKING: Indu Sarkar Pune event cancelled after political workers create huge ruckus outside Madhur Bhandarkar’s hotel

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Indu Sarkar Pune event cancelled 1

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has had several run-ins with the censor board previously over his films. But, this time the political involvement has created a huge problem for Madhur and his upcoming film Indu Sarkar which is set against the backdrop of the 1975-77 Emergency.

Indu Sarkar Pune event cancelled 2

Madhur Bhandarkar has been very clear he won’t be screening the film for any politicians who have demanded to watch it. Now, he had to cancel a promotional event of his forthcoming film Indu Sarkar in Pune today after receiving threats from Congress party workers.

On Saturday afternoon, the film’s team had planned to visit Suryadatta Institute of Management and Mass Communication for the promotional event. But, since 1pm, the local party workers had started a protest outside their hotel. Madhur Bhandarkar shared a couple of photos with a video as the party members created a ruckus outside his hotel lobby. He captioned them, “Congress workers have barged in the hotel lobby and created ruckus, me and the team are stranded like hostages in the hotel room. Pune activity cancelled.”

Indu Sarkar Pune event cancelled 3

An extremely pissed Madhur later shared a video as the members protested against him and wrote, “Its baffling to see self proclaimed custodians of #freedomOfExpression creating huge ruckus to prevent a legitimate release of #InduSarkar.”

Featuring Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kirti Kulhari and Tota Roy Chaudhary, Indu Sarkar is scheduled to release on July 28.

Tags : , , , , ,

You might also like

After CBFC asks for 12 cuts, Madhur…

OMG! Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar faces…

Madhur Bhandarkar expresses his agitation…

BREAKING: I & B Minister, censor chief,…

SHOCKING: Politician Jagdish Tytler wants…

Rajinikanth to meet Amitabh Bachchan to…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification