SHOCKING: Indu Sarkar Pune event cancelled after political workers create huge ruckus outside Madhur Bhandarkar’s hotel

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has had several run-ins with the censor board previously over his films. But, this time the political involvement has created a huge problem for Madhur and his upcoming film Indu Sarkar which is set against the backdrop of the 1975-77 Emergency.

Madhur Bhandarkar has been very clear he won’t be screening the film for any politicians who have demanded to watch it. Now, he had to cancel a promotional event of his forthcoming film Indu Sarkar in Pune today after receiving threats from Congress party workers.

On Saturday afternoon, the film’s team had planned to visit Suryadatta Institute of Management and Mass Communication for the promotional event. But, since 1pm, the local party workers had started a protest outside their hotel. Madhur Bhandarkar shared a couple of photos with a video as the party members created a ruckus outside his hotel lobby. He captioned them, “Congress workers have barged in the hotel lobby and created ruckus, me and the team are stranded like hostages in the hotel room. Pune activity cancelled.”

An extremely pissed Madhur later shared a video as the members protested against him and wrote, “Its baffling to see self proclaimed custodians of #freedomOfExpression creating huge ruckus to prevent a legitimate release of #InduSarkar.”

Featuring Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kirti Kulhari and Tota Roy Chaudhary, Indu Sarkar is scheduled to release on July 28.