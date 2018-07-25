SHOCKING! Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 inspiration Anand Kumar accused of deceit

Mathematician Anand Kumar has been an inspiration for many, including director Vikas Bahl and Hrithik Roshan who are making a biopic on him with Super 30. But in the shocking turn of events, Anand has been accused of cheating and deceit by his students. According to reports, Anand has been alleged of falsely claiming that 26 out of his 30 students have been selected through the prestigious IIT JEE entrance exam. A group of whistleblower students have alleged that Anand bribed individuals who cleared the test and wrongly claimed that they are his students. In reality, only three students from his Super 30 batch cracked the IIT entrance test.

Anand was further accused of directing students seeking admission in Super 30 batch to Ramanuj Coaching Classes where he taught after accepting hefty fees from them. The whole concept of Super 30 class was Anand providing free education to a group of underprivileged children and helping them crack the IIT JEE test. In 2008, all 30 of his students were selected and therefore he was featured in TIME magazine for this feat. Now, these fresh allegations expose a murky side to this story.

Hrithik Roshan has been shooting for the Super 30, directed by Vikas Bahl. The makers are yet to release a statement over this controversy. Super 30 is one of the most awaited films and the actor’s first look from the film shocked and intrigued masses.