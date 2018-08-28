Shocking! Hrithik Roshan booked for DUPING a retailer of Rs 21 lakhs

Hrithik Roshan is a talented actor and a kick ass entertainer par excellence but we have been finding her mired in controversies recently. The latest update about the actor is that a case has been lodged against him for duping a stockist/retailer of Rs 21 lakhs through his brand HRX. The complainant, according to reports, is based out of Kodungaiyur in Chennai and goes by the name R Muralidharan. His complaint is that he was appointed by the marketing wing of HRX as a stockist. This appointment was done by a Gurgaon based firm. The complaint stated, “The actor and others conspired with one another to dupe him of Rs 21 Lakh.” Hrithik and eight others have now been booked by the police under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property). Log on to Bollywood Hungama for more updates on the case. There is no response by the actor in this matter as of now.

Hrithik has been mired in one more controversy other than this. Rumour mill was abuzz with news that Disha Patani walked out of Hrithik and Tiger Shroff’s film because the former’s conduct with her was not proper. Disha came out in open and rubbished this and so did Hrithik.

On professional front, Hrithik has been working on Super 30 based on mathematician Anand Kumar’s inspiring life journey. But there was controversy surrounding even this film as there is an allegation that the Patna based mathematician made false claims about his achievements and success rate.

