SHOCKING: Hrithik Roshan accused Kangana Ranaut of sending sexually explicit emails in his Police complaint

The Kangana Ranaut vs Hrithik Roshan war is far from over. Last year, it came as a shock to the nation when the two actors ended up in a legal war against each other over their alleged relationship and an imposter, who according to Hrithik Roshan’s claims, was the one having a conversation with Kangana Ranaut. After back and forth allegations, it was speculated that the case had come to a close.

But, Kangana Ranaut opened the can of worms again during the promotions of Simran last month with her one after another explosive interviews. The actress had some serious revelations about her alleged relationship with Hrithik Roshan and what went down between the two of them. Till that time, Hrithik Roshan and co. had remained mum on the entire controversy.

Now, Hrithik Roshan’s 29-page long complaint that he had filed in April 2016 against Kangana Ranaut through his legal counsel Mahesh Jethmalani has become public now which has some shocking revelations. In the complaint shared by Republic channel, Hrithik has alleged that Kangana was stalking and hounding him. The complaint was filed to the Joint Commissioner of the Crime Department in Mumbai Police.

In the complaint, Hrithik Roshan had accused Kangana Ranaut of sending sexually explicit e-mails which Hrithik claimed he was repulsed by but ignored them out of decency. He alleged that she was constantly pursuing him and called him her ‘eternal lover’. According to the reports, Hrithik Roshan has submitted his phones and laptops to the police for further investigation.

While Kangana Ranaut had claimed that the case was over as nothing was found, Counsel Mahesh Jethmalani has confirmed that the case involving Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut is not yet closed. The complaint mentions that Kangana’s “objectionable and illicit conduct” has done damage to his reputation. In the parts of the complaint, Hrithik Roshan has repeatedly said that his relationship with Kangana Ranaut was strictly professional and that he had not sent an email to her talking about her performance in Queen.

Here are the excerpts from the leaked copy of the complaint:

“In sum, during the period January 2009 to September 2013, Our Client’s (Hrithik) contact with Ms. Ranaut was restricted to the production of the said films and the celebratory occasions mentioned hereinabove…

The very next day i.e. 25th May 2014, Our Client woke up to a series of abusive text messages (in Hindi) sent between 2 A.M. and 4 A.M. from Ms Ranaut’s number on his mobile number (—-Number—-). Our Client was understandably horrified at the tone and tenor of the said text messages….

At around 3:30 P.M., on the same day Our Client received an email from Ms. Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli on his email id – hroshan@mac.com. It is pertinent to note here that the said email was addressed to an email bearing id – hroshan@email.com and was marked to our Client’s id – hroshan@mac.com. In this email, not only did she (Ms. Rangoli) accuse Our Client of having a relationship with her sister but also of hacking into Ms. Ranaut’s account and forcing her to take pictures and videos of herself. At the same time, she referred to the barrage of abusive text messages sent by Ms. Ranaut and asked for forgiveness on account of her sister’s childishness. She also enclosed a copy of an email that was allegedly sent by Our Client to Ms. Ranaut on 5th May 2014 (this is an email from id hrosha@email.com)…..

Our Client received the last email from Ms. Rangoli Ranaut on 26th May 2014. In this email, she stated that she had no idea of the situation at hand. She also stated that Ms. Kangana had refused to speak to her and would not allow Ms. Rangoli to meet her, in spite of her illness. She further stated that Ms. Ranaut was upset with her because of the emails she had addressed to Our Client and also described her sister’s behaviour to be erratic- sometimes that of a 50-year-old and sometimes of a 5-year-old.

Our Client then received a surprising email from Ms Rangoli Ranaut (Kangana’s sister), accusing him of “emotionally and psychologically raping” Ms Ranaut,” the letter says. “Our Client, out of sheer concern for his colleague, had done his best in order to help the situation. Not only had he offered to personally meet and discuss the matter, but also contacted the Cyber Cell for advice. On receiving such an absurd and misconceived email, replete with false allegations, Our Client decided that it was not worth his while to deal with such an unreasonable person and decided to ignore the entire issue.”

The complaint continues to allege that Kangana Ranaut had been interacting with an imposter and not Hrithik Roshan. Time and again, Kangana has denied this allegation. She had even said on Rajat Sharma’s show that no evidence of the imposter’s existence has been found by the authorities.

As of now, Kangana Ranaut has stayed mum on the police complaint leak but her sister Rangoli Chandel has lashed out on Hrithik Roshan.