SHOCKING: FWICE decide to go on strike from August 15 because of non-acceptance of their demands

Owing to many problems that the FWICE [Federation of Western India Cine Employees] continue to face, they have now threatened the producers’ association about going on a strike from August 15. In fact, the FWICE members continue to convey about their problems of remuneration appraisals as well as lack of insurance and job security which has now led them to take this drastic step.

In fact, talking about how the producer bodies had promised the about a raise post the strike in 2015, FWICE president Birendra Nath Tiwari revealed that all of it remains to be unfulfilled. Reportedly, they were promised 13 percent increase for the first year, 12 percent for the next and 11 percent from the year after onwards. However, none of these promises have been kept and furthermore, the workers have been working for about 14 to 16 hours every day. Health and safety issues that are of utmost importance continues to be a matter of concern for them because of which FWICE has sent a letter to all producers’ guild including The Film and Television Producers Guild of India Ltd [FTPGI] IMPAA [Indian Motion Picture Producers Association], IFTPC [Indian Film and TV Producers Council] and WIFPA [Western Indian Film Producers’ Association]

Further, also speaking about how JD Majethia of the guild hasn’t been cooperative at all regarding the increment, Birendra asserted that they would be indeed going on a strike from August 15 onwards. While Film City [a popular suburban studio in Mumbai] has already been warned about the strike so that there no shoots scheduled at the given time, Tiwari went on to add that they will at least continue the strike until August 17 even if their demands are met. He is of the opinion that even after the demands are met they want everything to be put on paper.