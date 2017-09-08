SHOCKING: Farah Khan slams Kangana Ranaut for playing the women’s card in her feud with Hrithik Roshan

The Hrithik Roshan–Kangana Ranaut feud that had died down after rearing its ugly head in beginning of 2016 has got reignited. This happened after Kangana Ranaut’s shocking claims on the popular chat show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’. As soon as the episode was aired on India TV, a section of media and fans praised her for being brave. But at the same time, she was also ridiculed and criticized, especially by those who she targeted in the said episode like Apurva Asrani, Aditya Pancholi, Gurpreet Kaur Chadha etc.

Even those not related to the controversy have reacted. Sona Mohapatra went on a rampage on Twitter. The latest one to react is now Farah Khan. At the media interaction of her new reality show ‘Lip Sing Battle’, Farah Khan didn’t take name but implied that Kangana Ranaut is playing a woman’s card. Farah Khan emphasized that she’s been doing it every time and that for her, feminism means equality. She also pointed out that if a man had made similar claims like Kangana Ranaut, his life would have been hell and by now, he would had been in jail. Hence, she says that if such stunts are unacceptable for a man, then the same rule should apply to women as well.

Kangana Ranaut is meanwhile gearing up for the release of her film Simran, directed by Hansal Mehta. It releases on September 15 and her next release is Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi. It is directed by Gabbar Is Back director Krish and it releases on April 27, 2018.