SHOCKING: After directing Secret Superstar, Advait Chandan wants to now be Aamir Khan’s assistant

When it was announced that Aamir Khan would be making a small-budget-high-concept film called Secret Superstar, what intrigued many was who exactly is this person, Advait Chandan, who has got a chance to direct this flick. Enquiries revealed that he has been associated with Aamir and has worked with the superstar as his manager. During the shoot of Secret Superstar, Advait preferred to not come out much in the media or give interviews. His entire focus was in making Secret Superstar and ensuring that he gives his hundred per cent to it.

Now that Secret Superstar is out and the film has achieved success, Advait has now shown his media-friendly side. A few days ago, he was very much a part of lead actor Zaira Wasim’s birthday celebrations. Then yesterday, he threw a bash to celebrate the success of Secret Superstar, which was unusual since it’s the producer who organizes such parties.

While talking to the media at the bash, Advait Chandan made a shocking confession. While everybody thought that he’ll be now thinking about making another film and this time it’ll be bigger, the debutant director instead expressed wish to work in Aamir Khan’s directorial venture and that too as an assistant! He revealed, “I hope that Aamir Khan directs and I can be his DA (Director’s Assistant). During the shoot of his directorial debut Taare Zameen Par, I was assisting in the production department. I was the assistant of Kiran mam (Kiran Rao). So I’d love him to direct and work under him. That’s what I’d love to do.”

Having said that, Advait Chandan makes it clear that he does have directional aspirations and would love to make another film. Regarding this, he said, “I directed Aamir Khan in a very small role. I wish I could do a film where he has a bigger role and where he is the lead. It is very exciting to direct him.”