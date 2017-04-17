SHOCKING! Dia Mirza is upset about Ranbir Kapoor’s picture leak

It was rather surprising when it was revealed that Dia Mirza will be paired opposite Sanjay Dutt for the first time in the forthcoming biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt. The actress however was recently left miffed when she realized that a picture from the sets of the film went viral.

A few days ago, media went abuzz with pictures of Ranbir Kapoor playing the 57 year old Sanjay Dutt. The salt-pepper look with a little add-on weight, the actor bore an uncanny resemblance to the Khalnayak star. Followed by the same, now Dia expressed her displeasure over it since the makers did not want the look to be released now.

Dia Mirza reportedly revealed that no one was supposed to see the look that was leaked by the media. She mentioned that it was indeed upsetting for her since they were planning on unveiling the same later. Although she did agree that she was overwhelmed to see the response that they received for Ranbir’s avatar, she also added that the media should have respected their privacy and shouldn’t have leaked the look.

Dia Mirza will be seen in the role of Sanjay Dutt’s wife Manyata Dutt. Recently pictures of the kids playing Sanjay’s kids Iqra and Shahraan also were released online. Besides them, Sanjay Dutt biopic also stars Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, and Paresh Rawal among others and is slated to release during Christmas this year.