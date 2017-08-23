SHOCKING: Criminal defamation complaint filed against Kamal Haasan

After creating a lot buzz with entertaining episodes of Bigg Boss Tamil, host and veteran actor Kamal Haasan as landed in a legal soup. A criminal defamation complaint was filed against Kamal Haasan alleging that he had defamed a particular community in the July 14 episode of TV show Bigg Boss Tamil.

On August 22, the complaint was filed in the metropolitan magistrate court and the hearing will be held on September 1, 2017. The complaint stated that ‘Nadaswaram’, a musical instrument, which is treated like ‘god’ by the Isai Vellalar community, was used in an uncivil manner.

Isai Vellalar community’s President K R Kuhesh, submitted that in one of the episodes, actor Sakthi was seen throwing it from one hand to the other in a cavalier manner. The petitioner also stated that the instrument was kept on the dining table while the contestants were having dinner. This has insulted and damaged the mindset of the Isai Vellalar community.

The petitioner also claimed that the act would hurt the sentiments of the community. KR Kuhesh further alleged that host Kamal Haasan has not sought any apology yet. He alleged they had intentionally insulted the ‘Nadaswaram’ to attract viewers and thereby caused defamation, liable to be prosecuted and punished.

Bigg Boss Tamil began on June 24 with Kamal Haasan making his debut as a host.