SHOCKING: This Bollywood actress body shames Kriti Sanon and calls her deranged woman

Bollywood never ceases to grab headlines whether it is about sexism, nepotism, racism or living up to the expectations of crazy beauty standards. One such actress who is facing the flak of her body is Kriti Sanon.

Recently, Kriti Sanon showed off her fun side in a video by showing her moves on ‘Hawa Hawa’ song from Arjun Kapoor’s Mubarakan. Kriti would not have thought that she would be getting trolled by another actress over her body when she shared the video. After Kriti Sanon shared the video, Kamaal R Khan, as usual, left his expert comment on the same by saying, “Ye Dekho Kiriti Bechari, Raabta Ke flop Hone Ke Baad, mentally disturb Ho Gayee hai!”

Surprisingly, Hate Story actress Bhairavi Goswami took it upon herself too and responded to KRK’s tweet by body shaming Kriti Sanon. Without mincing words, she called her a deranged woman. She wrote, “she is really behaving like a deranged woman. How did she become an actress. No headlight, no bumper. Even college students look better.” Kriti Sanon is yet to respond to the comments made by Bhairavi Goswami.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Bareilly Ki Barfi starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. Directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, the film is slated to release on August 18, 2017.