SHOCKING: Bigg Boss 11 eliminated contestant Zubair Khan files a complaint against Salman Khan

Salman Khan‘s reality show, Bigg Boss 11, is back and is already making news for its interesting twists and turns. From tasks to contestants constant fighting and abusing, the show has already taken a drastic turn. If this wasn’t enough, Zubair Khan, the contestant who was evicted in the first week from the Bigg Boss house, has reportedly filed a case against host Salman Khan.

Zubair Khan registered the complaint at the Lonavala police station claiming that the actor threatened him that he won’t be able to work in the industry anymore once he leaves the house. The complaint further read that Salman made statements like, “I will make you my dog. Will see you after you leave the home.” Speaking to media, he also said that the show was fully scripted and was fake reality show.

On the first episode of elimination, Salman Khan lost his cool on Zubair Khan for misbehaving with the women in the house. Zubair had called another contestant Arshi Khan ‘Rs. 2 women’ that angered Salman Khan. Zubair was constantly seen using inappropriate language in the house especially against women. He reportedly also threatened people to not tick him in the first few episodes.

A police official said that they have lodged a non-cognizable complaint and transferred it to the concerned police station in Lonavala, Pune district which has jurisdiction to investigate it as Bigg Boss 11 is being filmed in Lonavala.